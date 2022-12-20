Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

An eventful World Cup comes to an end

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

An eventful World Cup comes to an end

An eventful World Cup comes to an end

The world�s biggest football bonanza has ended. Argentina has been crowned as the new World Champions. However, we offer our profound thanks to both Argentina and France football teams to have entertained a global audience of billions with a nail biting finish ending through penalty shootouts. In addition, we also congratulate Messi & Co to have won the World Cup. For the next four years it is Argentina which would rule the football world.

Nevertheless, reflecting back , the recently ended 2022 FIFA Men�s World Cup featured a highly competitive group stage games, increased global representation in the knockout rounds, dramatic upsets and outstanding individual performances , obviously complimented by Argentine Legend Lionel Messi and emerging superstar Kylian Mbappé of France.

Beyond the sporting and logistical spectrums, the 2022 World Cup will also be remembered as one of the most politically scrutinized sporting events in recent times. Throughout the entire tournament a number of international media outlets highlighted on the crossroads of global politics and World Cup.

From the lenses of a sharp observer, from the beginning till end, every match conveyed a story about international affairs � at times directly through football, and at times through a completely different line of action. But lest we forget, the reality is sporting events always happens in times and places where the political dimension cannot be ignored or set aside despite repeated pleas from sporting event organizers.

As far as people-to-people contact is concerned, the recently ended world cup has delivered more positive outcomes.

In particular, the Argentine government has been reported to be planning to open a full-fledged embassy in Bangladesh in order to strengthen economic and political relations between the two countries. We have enough reasons to believe the decision to reopen its embassy after four long decades was most likely boosted by a large number of Bangladesh support for Lionel Messi�s team at Qatar , Bangladesh and in the rest of the world. Moreover, it was heartening to follow the football camaraderie bringing scores of Bangladeshi and Argentine football lovers under a single platform of friendship.

At the same time, we are also saddened since some 6, 500 migrant workers � mostly from South Asia � died in Qatar in the years following FIFA�s decision to award the country to host the World Cup. The tragedy has unquestionably marred the virtue of sports as well as the event.

In the end, as the countdown of another four years begins, we expect our local men and women footballers to continue draw inspiration from the Qatar World Cup while moving forward to take Bangladesh football to international standards.

Let�s make the best of football to introduce Bangladesh in the global map.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An eventful World Cup comes to an end
Mortgaging environment for making quick buck
Mindless poaching of guest birds
Messy medical waste management
Glorifying the brightest moment of our history
Metro rail in the offing
Strengthen country’s cyber security
PM launches National Adaptation Plan  


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft