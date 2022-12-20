

An eventful World Cup comes to an end



Nevertheless, reflecting back , the recently ended 2022 FIFA Men�s World Cup featured a highly competitive group stage games, increased global representation in the knockout rounds, dramatic upsets and outstanding individual performances , obviously complimented by Argentine Legend Lionel Messi and emerging superstar Kylian Mbappé of France.



Beyond the sporting and logistical spectrums, the 2022 World Cup will also be remembered as one of the most politically scrutinized sporting events in recent times. Throughout the entire tournament a number of international media outlets highlighted on the crossroads of global politics and World Cup.



From the lenses of a sharp observer, from the beginning till end, every match conveyed a story about international affairs � at times directly through football, and at times through a completely different line of action. But lest we forget, the reality is sporting events always happens in times and places where the political dimension cannot be ignored or set aside despite repeated pleas from sporting event organizers.



As far as people-to-people contact is concerned, the recently ended world cup has delivered more positive outcomes.



In particular, the Argentine government has been reported to be planning to open a full-fledged embassy in Bangladesh in order to strengthen economic and political relations between the two countries. We have enough reasons to believe the decision to reopen its embassy after four long decades was most likely boosted by a large number of Bangladesh support for Lionel Messi�s team at Qatar , Bangladesh and in the rest of the world. Moreover, it was heartening to follow the football camaraderie bringing scores of Bangladeshi and Argentine football lovers under a single platform of friendship.



At the same time, we are also saddened since some 6, 500 migrant workers � mostly from South Asia � died in Qatar in the years following FIFA�s decision to award the country to host the World Cup. The tragedy has unquestionably marred the virtue of sports as well as the event.



In the end, as the countdown of another four years begins, we expect our local men and women footballers to continue draw inspiration from the Qatar World Cup while moving forward to take Bangladesh football to international standards.



Let�s make the best of football to introduce Bangladesh in the global map.



