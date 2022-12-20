

Argentina’s glory, Bangladesh’s triumph!



There are two answers as to why Latin football is more appealing to fans here and perhaps in all of South Asia as opposed to the European brand of the game. The first reason is a sociological one � Latin American teams represent nations that were once dominated by colonial powers and football was deemed a way to beat the colonisers in their game while escaping the grinding pressure of poverty.



Nationalism blended with the path to becoming socially established! A tantalising mix, which still manages to appeal to millions.



The rags to riches footballer always strikes chords in South Asian, especially in developing nations because the story of the star player who comes from a deprived background and then through sheer skill goes to the top of the game and fortune finds resonance with countless dreams in developing societies.



A businessman, actor or a sports person in Bangladesh coming from a humble background to reach the apex of his/her professional life can easily draw inspiration from Latin American players who also have a life of struggle behind them.



Now you may also pick out several players from European teams who rose from hardship to reach the apotheosis but then, they represent wealthy nations.



People in developing countries always have soft corner for teams that represent countries, which, like them, were once colonised by others.



The second factor is the beauty of the game � in the final, Argentina scored two goals in the first half and then conceded two more but even when it seemed that the game was going France�s way, the Latin skill based one touch magic was not discarded. While France played a sublime game, Argentina�s football style exuded beauty.



Beauty does not bring results as it did not for the best Brazil team in 1982 or 1986 and this time; however, it�s this special finesse that creates millions of fans.



A World Cup laabelled �Messi�: Twenty years down the line, the upsets, sparkling performances of other teams will fade away but memories of Messi will remain; thus the cult of Argentina will go on.



Let�s go back to 1986, another eventful World Cup which featured many star players like Enzo Francescoli of Uruguay, Michael Laudrup of Denmark, Zico of Brazil, Platini of France and Gary Lineker of England; but ask someone who is in his/her thirties and, surely, most will give a blank stare at these names but will immediately beam up at the mention of Maradona.



If all the others were icons of the 80s, Maradona was the lone wizard of the lot. In a pantheon of footballing legends, he stands on top and that triggered the Argentina fervour, taken to another level by Messi.



Before Messi there were other Argentine stars footballers like Veron, Ayala, Caniggia who enjoyed immense fan following too.



PSG, an almost unknown team in Bangladesh ten years ago, has tremendous following just because Messi plays for it.



If you see a man on the street donning PSG jersey then be certain it�s because of the magic of the Argentinian.



The prayers from Bangladesh did its job: They say, in a game of football, prayers from supporters often play a role in bringing the desired result; I say, prayers are the most important factor. A stadium full of supporters all wanting the same thing can work miracles. Just imagine a full nation behind a team, or shall we say nations because more people in Bangladesh than the total population of Argentina were praying for the Albicelsete.



Putting emotions aside, France never looked the second best in the final, in fact, in the end, they seemed to be heading towards a record second consecutive victory. An almost miraculous save by the Argentine goalie at the fag end kept Messi and company alive.



I would say, in that one to one scenario, a goal was almost guaranteed but don�t forget the prayers. Bangladesh would have been left crestfallen if that ball had gone in.



In the end, it was a Latin American side, which took the glory from Asia � Argentina wanted it, the supporters craved it and, I am not mistaken in saying that God also planned it. After four consecutive cups to the Europeans, it�s about time that beauty won over clinical strategies.



Bangladesh will possibly never play in the men�s World Cup and we are resigned to the fact that for us, the World Cup is the regional SAF championship.



In the spirit of Argentina who lost the first game and then moved to reach the summit, Bangladesh should also focus on winning the SAF trophy.



On another note, the love for Argentina in Bangladesh has been noticed in Argentina, thanks to social media with the Latin American country planning to open an embassy here.



In this case, football will be the bridging factor and Bangladesh may ask the Latin nation to help us develop grass roots footballers.



The possibilities are countless but for now, let�s celebrate the win plus a match that will forever be etched in the mind.



As for Saudi Arabia, the team that beat Argentina, the boast of the century will be: we beat the champions of the world!

Towheed Feroze is an avid football fan!

















