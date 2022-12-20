Climate change turning Bangladesh unpredictable

One of the most important problems in the modern world is climate change. The usual climatic or atmospheric behavior of a region is called its climate, which changes over a long period. The pattern or mean change in weather that is seen as a result of environmental or man-made causes is referred to as climate change. Numerous processes, such as biological ones, variations in the amount of solar energy that the Earth gets, plate tectonics, volcanic eruptions, etc., control climate change.



Today, it is believed that human action is the primary regulator. Currently, greenhouse gases are causing the earth's temperature to rise.Cold countries employ specialized glass houses for crop production, which by nature do not allow solar radiation from the sun's tiny waves to escape in any way. As a result, the temperature within the house steadily rises, creating an atmosphere that is perfect for growing crops. However, as a result, the atmosphere's temperature is steadily rising.



Additionally, the industrial revolution brought forth advancements in human life such as factories, vehicles, and the usage of coal and gas, but this led to a rise in temperature. Since developed nations produce significant carbon emissions, dangerous gases like carbon, methane, CFCs, and others have been found in the atmosphere. Although trees serve as carbon storage, widespread deforestation and tree burning are raising the atmospheric concentration of carbon. In addition, the ice sheets in several ice caps, including Antarctica, are beginning to melt as a result of the atmosphere's rising temperature, raising the sea level. In addition, vast reserves of methane under the ice in Siberia are being released by melting ice and increasing its abundance in the atmosphere.



As a result of climate change, the whole world, including Bangladesh, is now being adversely affected. Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by climate change. The country is facing losses due to sea level rise, river diversion due to melting of Himalayan ice, groundwater rainfall, increase in salinity, abnormal temperature, desertification, depletion of the groundwater table, scarcity of freshwater, increase in natural calamities, etc.



Bangladesh is a beautiful country with a wide range of seasons. Every year, a different season manifests itself with its traits. Nature seemed to settle down after the sweltering summer heat. Rivers, canals, ponds, and reservoirs are filled during the monsoon season, and the flora comes to life. Autumn's catkins reveal a special side of nature. The late-autumn morning dew rekindles people's excitement. The aroma of fresh rice permeates the village. Agriculturalists enjoy the Savanna celebration.



In the natural world, winter is brought on by the wind's chill. Every Bengali's heart is captured by the mustard flowers in the field during this time of year when the grass is damp with dew. Every home is filled with the aroma of pita and date palm juice in the winter mornings. Seasonal spring spruces up winter's run-down appearance. It is spring today, therefore the poet's thoughts responded, "Let the flowers blossom and not bloom." As demonstrated by the effort to make Bengali the national language in 1952, spring not only ushers in Falguni but also occasionally lights a fire of renaissance in Bengalis' minds.



These are the recurring seasonal elements that have already passed. Climate change is one of the indications of seasonal variability. Intense heat is experienced throughout the summer and monsoon season, and the amount of rain falls less frequently. The winters are not as cold as they were in recent years. Winter's severeness is essentially nonexistent. Winter is short-lived. It's raining in winter once more.



For some years, this tendency of change has been apparent. Rains did not have the typical seasonal characteristics. It increased while it was intended to decrease. And when it should have been more, it has decreased, as shown by the peculiar weather patterns. Rising sea levels have caused some areas' water to become more salinated, endangering agricultural output and harming women's health, particularly reproductive health in coastal communities. In addition to these issues, there are ongoing issues related to climate change. Some of our country's seasons may disappear if climate change keeps up. There may be longer seasons.



Two of the most significant actions done by world leaders to address the global issues brought on by this worrisome rate of climate change are Cop27 and the Paris Act. Because a 1.5-degree increase in temperature will result in food shortages, these two conferences adopted steps to reduce world temperature. As a result, in addition to adaptation, financial aid is also decided for the impacted nations. Bangladesh is listed among the countries at risk and in financial gain as a result of climate change.



To combat the human-caused causes of climate change, the Bangladeshi government is, however, taking several measures, including passing legislation to stop illegal deforestation, prohibiting the discharge of industrial waste into rivers, promoting the use of block bricks to reduce air pollution, granting permission for the construction of homes, promoting social forestry, etc.



After all, the issue of climate change threatens the survival of all life on the planet, including humans. This problem cannot be solved on one's own; it takes a team effort, which includes not only the efforts of leaders of nations or environmental protection organizations but also the participation of every person in halting this transformation. It is only then that such issues can have a straightforward and significant solution. And after that, we will experience a variety of seasons, which will make our globe a haven of tranquility and greenery.

The writer is a member, Bangladesh Youth Columnist Forum, Comilla University



















