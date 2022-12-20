Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Blinken urges Peru reform after Castillo ouster, Pope seeks dialogue

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, Dec 19:  The United States has called for political reform in Peru in the wake of the removal of leftist president Pedro Castillo, as Pope Francis urged dialogue to overcome the crisis and violent protests that have left at least 19 people dead.
In a call to new president Dina Boluarte on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged her and other officials to "redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability," department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.
"The United States looks forward to working closely with President Boluarte on shared goals and values," Price said in a statement, adding that Blinken stressed the need for all Peruvian actors "to engage in constructive dialogue to ease political divisions and focus on reconciliation."
Pope Francis also called for dialogue, saying Sunday: "Let us also pray for peace in Peru, that the violence in that country might cease and that the path of dialogue might be embarked upon to overcome the political and social         crisis."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blinken urges Peru reform after Castillo ouster, Pope seeks dialogue
Army won't let China change status quo along LAC unilaterally: Jaishankar
Thai navy on search for 31 sailors after vessel sinks
Russia and China to hold joint naval drills
This handout picture taken and released on December 19, 2022
Putin lands in Belarus for talks amid fears of new assault on Ukraine
Iran says Jordan summit 'good opportunity' for nuclear talks
Modi's views on nuclear weapons impacted Russia amid Ukraine War: CIA Chief


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft