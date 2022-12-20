Blinken urges Peru reform after Castillo ouster, Pope seeks dialogue

WASHINGTON, Dec 19: The United States has called for political reform in Peru in the wake of the removal of leftist president Pedro Castillo, as Pope Francis urged dialogue to overcome the crisis and violent protests that have left at least 19 people dead.

In a call to new president Dina Boluarte on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged her and other officials to "redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability," department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.

"The United States looks forward to working closely with President Boluarte on shared goals and values," Price said in a statement, adding that Blinken stressed the need for all Peruvian actors "to engage in constructive dialogue to ease political divisions and focus on reconciliation."

Pope Francis also called for dialogue, saying Sunday: "Let us also pray for peace in Peru, that the violence in that country might cease and that the path of dialogue might be embarked upon to overcome the political and social crisis." -AFP