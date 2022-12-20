Video
Army won't let China change status quo along LAC unilaterally: Jaishankar

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: Indian Army will not let China change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) "unilaterally" and its current deployment along the frontier was not seen before, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today, rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of the border row.
Mr Jaishankar said the deployment of the Army was made on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army did not go to the frontier region because Gandhi asked them for it.
"Today we have a deployment of the Indian Army on the China border that we have never had. It is done in order to counter Chinese deployment which was scaled up massively since 2020," he said.
He was replying to a question during India Today's India-Japan conclave.
"If we were in denial then how is the Army out there? The Army did not go there because Rahul Gandhi asked them to go. Army went there because the prime minister of India ordered them to go," Mr Jaishankar said, replying to Gandhi's allegations that the government was hiding the fact that China took Indian territory along the LAC.
The Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fresh clash in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.    -NDTV


