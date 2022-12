This handout picture taken and released on December 19, 2022













This handout picture taken and released on December 19, 2022 by Ukrainian Emergency Ministry shows rescuers extinguishing a fire at a critical power infrastructure after a drone attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. photo : AFP