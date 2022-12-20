Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran says Jordan summit 'good opportunity' for nuclear talks

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

TEHRAN, Dec 19: Iran's foreign minister said Monday that a summit to take place this week in Jordan is a "good opportunity" for negotiations aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear accord.
On-off talks to revive the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), started in April last year between Iran and France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly.
But the indirect talks between the US and Iran, mediated by the European Union, have stalled for several months with the Islamic republic facing protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin.
"Jordan (visit) is a good opportunity for us to complete these discussions," Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tehran.
His comment came a day before Jordan on Tuesday hosts the "Baghdad II" conference, bringing together Iraq, France and the main players in the Middle East including rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia to defuse regional tensions through dialogue.
Amir-Abdollahian and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be among the officials at the meeting along the Dead Sea.
"I hope that according to the approach of the Americans in the last three months, we will see a change of approach and the American side will behave realistically," Amir-Abdollahian stressed.
"I clearly say to the Americans that they must choose between hypocrisy and the request to reach an agreement and the US return to the JCPOA," he added.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.
But the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and the reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blinken urges Peru reform after Castillo ouster, Pope seeks dialogue
Army won't let China change status quo along LAC unilaterally: Jaishankar
Thai navy on search for 31 sailors after vessel sinks
Russia and China to hold joint naval drills
This handout picture taken and released on December 19, 2022
Putin lands in Belarus for talks amid fears of new assault on Ukraine
Iran says Jordan summit 'good opportunity' for nuclear talks
Modi's views on nuclear weapons impacted Russia amid Ukraine War: CIA Chief


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft