Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:45 AM
After World Cup, Qatar seeks Olympic gold

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

DOHA, DEC 19: After the World Cup earned Qatar both plaudits and censure, the energy-rich Gulf state is now starting a marathon to secure the 2036 Olympics and a place as a pillar of world sport.
Even as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals and shed tears in Qatar's multi-billion-dollar stadiums, its sports administrators were booking new victories off the pitch. During the tournament, Qatar was awarded the 2025 world table tennis championships and the opening race of the world endurance championship in 2024, adding to its packed sports calendar.
Formula One returns in 2023, and a major renovation of Qatar's race track went ahead during the World Cup shutdown. Qatar also stepped in when China withdrew from holding the 2023 Asian Cup football and is to stage the world swimming championships in 2024.
Its beIn Sports channel with its growing viewership and rights portfolio only adds to Qatar's sports muscle.
Hosting events is "a very powerful game-changing tool", said Michael Payne, a former head of marketing for the International Olympic Committee.
Qatar is ploughing ahead with its sporting ambitions despite criticism of its rights record -- particularly the treatment of foreign workers who built the stadiums and power the economy of one of the world's richest countries.     -AFP


