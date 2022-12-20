

13-member archery team to leaves for UAE

The Bangladesh archery team will compete in the following nine out of ten events.

The events are recurve men's single event, recurve women's single event, recurve men's team event, recurve mixed team event, compound men's single event, compound women's single event, compound men's team event, compound women's team event and compound mixed team event.

Team managers meeting, equipment inspection and official practice will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) while the qualification round of the tournament will be held on the following day on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The 13-member Bangladesh Archery team is Dr. Md. Ehchanul Karim (team manager), Martin Frederick- (head coach) Mohammad Hasan (assistant coach, Sagar Islam (recurve men's archer), Mishad Pradhan ( recurve Man's) archer, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel (recurve man's archer), Famida Sultana Nisha (recurve woman' archer), Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound man's archer,) Nawaz Ahmed Rakib (compound man's archer), Sohail Rana (compound man's archer), Puspita Zaman (compound woman's archer) Roxana Akhtar (compound woman's archer) and Banya Akter (compound woman's archer). -BSS











