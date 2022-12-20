Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

13-member archery team to leaves for UAE

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

13-member archery team to leaves for UAE

13-member archery team to leaves for UAE

A 13- member of Bangladesh archery team due to leave here for United Arab Emirate (UAE) on Monday night to take part in the Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-3 scheduled to be held from December 21-25 in Sharjah.
The Bangladesh archery team will compete in the following nine out of ten events.
The events are recurve men's single event, recurve women's single event, recurve men's team event, recurve mixed team event, compound men's single event, compound women's single event, compound men's team event, compound women's team event and compound mixed team event.
Team managers meeting, equipment inspection and official practice will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) while the qualification round of the tournament will be held on the following day on Wednesday (Dec 21).
The 13-member Bangladesh Archery team is Dr. Md. Ehchanul Karim (team manager), Martin Frederick- (head coach) Mohammad Hasan (assistant coach, Sagar Islam (recurve men's archer), Mishad Pradhan ( recurve Man's) archer, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel (recurve man's archer), Famida Sultana Nisha (recurve woman' archer), Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound man's archer,) Nawaz Ahmed Rakib (compound man's archer), Sohail Rana (compound man's archer), Puspita Zaman (compound woman's archer) Roxana Akhtar (compound woman's archer) and Banya Akter (compound woman's archer).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Babar Azam completes 1,000 runs in a year
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Argentina keen to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
After World Cup, Qatar seeks Olympic gold
13-member archery team to leaves for UAE
Monkmoney BABBF Nat'l Bodybuilding begins today
Southgate to stay on as England manager
Brook's century gives England edge in third Pakistan Test


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft