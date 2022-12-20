Video
Monkmoney BABBF Nat'l Bodybuilding begins today

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The four-day event of MonkMoney BABBF National Bodybuilding Championship 2022 is rolling today (Tuesday) at 10:30 am at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium at National Sports Council (NSC) Tower at Paltan in Dhaka.
Beginning today, the Championship will continue till 23 December at the same.
A total of four divisions including Senior Men's Bodybuilding, Master Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, and Women's Event will be played at the competition.
The weight categories for the Senior Men's events are 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85 kg, and +85 kg.
The Men's Physique height categories are 166 cm, 170 cm, and +170 cm.
The Men's Physique and Women's events are open to all.
A total of six winners will be awarded in each category.  The first placer of 13 categories will get Taka 50,000 as a cash prize. The 76 winners will receive a statue and a prize. The top three in each category will get medals.
A total of Taka 650,000 will be given to the winners.
The Championship will be concluded on 23 December with the award programme and a colourful closing in the evening.
MonkMoney is the title sponsor of the event while Walton is Platinum, Ruslan's Studio is Gold and Bangladesh Gym Owners Association (BGOA) is the Bronze sponsor.


