Mohadevpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Bhodan, as the chief guest, inaugurating the Aman paddy procurement drive at Upazila Food Storage in Naogaon on Monday by cutting a tape. UNO Md Abu Hasan was in the chair while Upazila Food Controller Md Mohazer Hasan delivered the welcome speech there. photo: observer