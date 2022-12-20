42 detained on different charges

A total of 42 people including 16 Rohingyas have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Moulvibazar and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the arrested persons in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police detained 16 Rohingya people including women and children from Sreemangal Upazila in the district on Sunday as they were on their way to Moulvibazar from Cox's Bazar camp.

Sreemangal police detained them during a drive from a bus of 'Ena Paribahan' bus from Cox's Bazar, said Jahangir Hossain Sardar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreemangal Police Station.

An inspector of district police travelling on the same bus suspected some passengers could be Rohingya refugees and informed the matter to Sreemangal PS.

During primary questioning, they said that they had fled from the Rohingya camp at Kutupalong in Cox's Bazar, said OC Jahangir.

However, the arrested will be sent back to their camp, the OC added.

COX'S BAZAR: Five persons have been arrested in connection with severing the wrists of two hands of a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Nazirpara under Teknaf Upazila in the district.

Major Syed Sadiqul Huque, deputy commander of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-15), stated it at a press briefing held at Cox's Bazar RAB office on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Nurul Huque, 38, son of late Mozaher Mia; Jahangir Alam, 35, Dil Mohammad Kalu, Syed Ullah, 38, son of late Md Rafique, and Abul Kalam, 38, son of Mir Kashem of Shilbonia Para. All of them are the listed accused and are residents of Ward No. 8 under Nazirpara Union in Teknaf.

The RAB official said several persons including local Enam Member and his associates got involved in exultation after severing the wrists of both hands of Teknaf Upazila BNP leader Siddique Ahmed in Nazirpara Madrasa area under Teknaf Upazila at around 3pm on November 26.

Afterward, Siddique Ahmed's son Rashedul Alam filed an attempt to murder case with Teknaf Model PS.

Following this, RAB-15 launched a drive to arrest five accused. They managed to arrest five persons from Hoaikong area adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway at around 1am on Saturday.

They had been absconding since the filing of the case. They were arrested from Hoaikong area adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway at about 1:00am on Friday when they were fleeing Nazirpara.

The RAB sources said Rashedul Alam, 20, son of injured Siddique Ahmed, filed a case with Teknaf PS against 67 people mentioning the names of 11 accused including self-confessed yaba drug peddler Enamul Huque Member, his brother Shahab Uddin Prokash Sabu, Nurul Huque and Chan Mia.

Victim Siddique Ahmed is the secretary of Small and Cottage Industry Affairs of Teknaf Upazila Unit BNP and vice-president of Sadar Union Unit of the party.











