Three killed in road mishaps in Cumilla, Sirajganj

Three people including two teenagers have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cumilla and Sirajganj, in two days.

CUMILLA: Two teenage boys have been killed and another was injured when a truck hit a motorbike on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Arif, 17, son of Sharif Mia, and Irfan, 14, son of Matin Mia. Both of them were residents of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debidwar Police Station (PS) Kamal Krishna Dhar said the accident took place in Phulgachtala area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in the afternoon when a truck hit a motorbike carrying three persons, which left Arif killed on the spot and two others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, where Irfan succumbed to his injuries. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have also seized the killer truck and arrested its driver, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and his wife and daughter were injured after being hit by a truck in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in Chandaikona Bus Stand area on the Hatikumrul-Bogura highway in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Masud Sarker, 56, son of Moksed Ali Sarker, a resident of Chandaikona Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: the deceased's wife Sultana Parvin, 48, and daughter Murashra, 12.

Police and local sources said Masud was returning home along with his wife and daughter in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle on the highway in Chandaikona Bus Stand area, leaving the trio critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to TMSS Private Hospital in Bogura, where the on-duty doctor referred Masud to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Masud succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them

