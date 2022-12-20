Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

MA Hakim Hawlader
PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, general secretary of Pirojpur District Unit of Awami League, died of heart failure at City Hospital in Khulna at 8:22pm on Saturday. He was 76.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Pirojpur Town on Sunday.
He left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives, political followers and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim expressed deep shock at the death of Hakim Hawlader and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. The minister also conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Rizia Begum
BARISHAL: Rizia Begum, mother of Md Shah-e-Alam, MP, from Barishal-2 Constituency, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city at 4:30am on Saturday. She was 85.
She had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.
Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Banaripara Girls' High School Field after Johr prayers on Saturday.
Later on, she was buried at her family graveyard in Ward No. 4 area under Banaripara Municipality.
She left behind her three sons, five daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn her death.

Motleb Uddin
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Motleb Uddin, a renowned businessman in Bagha Upazila of the district and elder brother of Arani Municipality Unit President of Awami League Abdul Matin, died at 2:30am on Friday. He was 70.
He had been suffering from various diseases including the old-age complications and of kidney.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Arani Eidgah Field at 2:30pm on Friday.
Later on, he was buried at Arani Central Graveyard.
Motleb Uddin left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, three brothers, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohadevpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Bhodan
42 detained on different charges
Three killed in road mishaps in Cumilla, Sirajganj
Obituary
KUET to be turned into world-class university: VC
12 shops burnt in Rajbari
Two electrocuted in Mymensingh, Rajshahi
Seminar on media role  held at Gouripur


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft