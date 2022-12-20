MA Hakim Hawlader

PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, general secretary of Pirojpur District Unit of Awami League, died of heart failure at City Hospital in Khulna at 8:22pm on Saturday. He was 76.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Pirojpur Town on Sunday.

He left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives, political followers and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim expressed deep shock at the death of Hakim Hawlader and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. The minister also conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.



Rizia Begum

BARISHAL: Rizia Begum, mother of Md Shah-e-Alam, MP, from Barishal-2 Constituency, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city at 4:30am on Saturday. She was 85.

She had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Banaripara Girls' High School Field after Johr prayers on Saturday.

Later on, she was buried at her family graveyard in Ward No. 4 area under Banaripara Municipality.

She left behind her three sons, five daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Motleb Uddin

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Motleb Uddin, a renowned businessman in Bagha Upazila of the district and elder brother of Arani Municipality Unit President of Awami League Abdul Matin, died at 2:30am on Friday. He was 70.

He had been suffering from various diseases including the old-age complications and of kidney.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Arani Eidgah Field at 2:30pm on Friday.

Later on, he was buried at Arani Central Graveyard.

Motleb Uddin left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, three brothers, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.













