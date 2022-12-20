Video
Home Countryside

KUET to be turned into world-class university: VC

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KUET VC Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder addressing a view-exchange meeting with local journalists in administrative building conference room on Monday. photo: observer



KHULNA, Dec 19: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Professor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder said, "We are working tirelessly to turn KUET into a world-class inquisitive and innovative university."
"Our aim is to take this university to a high-position in the world ranking as soon as possible," the VC said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with local journalists, which was held in the conference room of KUET administrative building.
Newly appointed VC took charge on September 4 in 2022.
VC also said, "We would like to unite works with various global universities side by side with country's different industrial institutions to widen research activities."
More modern infrastructure, skill manpower and world class research laboratories are necessary to achieve this goal, he added.
The VC came up with a description of the progress of ongoing projects at KUET, and said, the government has already allocated Tk 838.36 crore  to implement these.
Accreditation works are ongoing to turn the KUET to be of global education standard, the VC maintained.
Pro-VC Professor Dr Sobhan Mia, Dean of different faculties, heads of different departments and the registrar were present at the function.
KUET was transformed into the engineering university in 2003 from Bangladesh Institute of Technology.
Beginning with only 120 students under three departments, there are now at least 6,628 students in 20 departments of KUET.



