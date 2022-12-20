12 shops burnt in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Dec 19: At least 12 shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Jameedar Bridge area under Goalanda Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Local sources said the fire broke out from a short circuit of a shop, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Official Md Mokhlesur Rahman said being informed, two units of the fire service rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, the fire service official added.


















