Two electrocuted in Mymensingh, Rajshahi

A young man and a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Rajbari, on Saturday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A college student was electrocuted in Joshora Union under Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Motasim Billah, 22, son of Muheb Ullah, a resident of Bukhra Village in the upazila. He was a student of Altaf Golondaj Degree College at Gafargaon.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Motasim Billah came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was trying to switch on a fan with his wet hand, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Motasim succumbed to his injuries there.

RAJBARI: A teenage boy has been electrocuted in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 16, son of Md Halim Sheikh, a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the boy came in contact with an electric wire while he was trying to set a pump beside a pond in the area at around 7:30pm. He died on the spot.











