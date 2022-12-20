Seminar on media role  held at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 19: A seminar on 'Role of media in ensuring transparency and accountability' was held in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The seminar was organized by Gouripur Press Club (GPC) in its auditorium.

The seminar was chaired by GPC Convener HM Khairul Basar, and it was attended by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Karmakta Hasan Maruf as the chief guest,. GPC Member Secretary Moshiur Rahman Kausar moderated the programme.

Among others, former presidents of GPC Nurul Islam, Advocate Jasim Uddin Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam Mintu, and Iqbal Hossain Jewel, and former general secretary Abu Kausar Chowdhury spoke.

Other working journalists including members of GPC were also present at the seminar.










