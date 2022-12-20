Video
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022
Countryside

Dumuria Press Club gets new committee

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Dec 19: The new executive committee of Dumuria Press Club in the district was formed on Saturday.
SM Jahangir Alam of Dainik Samakal and Sheikh Mahatab Hossain of The Daily Observer have been elected as president and general secretary (GS) respectively.
The other office bearers are: Vice-president - Abdur Rashid Elin; Joint GS - Uday Chakrabarty; Organizing Secretary - Jahidul Islam Biplob; Finance Secretary - S Rafiqul Islam; Office Sceretary - Abdul Majid; Sports and Cultural Affairs Secretary - Abdul Rashid Bacchu; and Executive Members- MA Ershad, Sheikh Enamul Tito and Sujit Mallick.


