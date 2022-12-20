Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Family Welfare Service Week Begins In Districts

Thrust on building planned families to push country forward

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Bogura DC Saiful Islam, as the chief guest, inaugurating the Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week-2022 at District Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

Bogura DC Saiful Islam, as the chief guest, inaugurating the Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week-2022 at District Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

Family Welfare Services and Publicity Week-2022 began on Saturday across the country amid much enthusiasm.
This year's theme of the week is - "Poribar Porikolpona Paddhati, shishu o Matri Sashther Unnati".
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura and Gaibandha.
BOGURA: Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week was inaugurated at Bogura Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the district town on Saturday afternoon.
Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.
A discussion meeting was held on this occasion presided over by Deputy Civil Surgeon Shahnaz Parveen.
The chief guest said services of pregnant mothers should be ensured and they should give importance to natural childbirth instead of caesarean section.
Dr Mansoor Rahman, medical officer of Mother & Child Welfare Centre, Family Planning Assistant Director (AD) Prasanjit Kumar, AD Dr Abdul Mannan and Medical Officer Samsuzzan Kiron, among others, also spoke at the programme.
This Family Welfare Service and Campaign Week will run from December 17 till 22.
GAIBANDHA: To mark the week, Department of Family Planning organized different programmes in the district.
The programmes included campaign on permanent and long-term methods, campaign about adolescents' health education, holding school health education sessions, distribution leaflets inscribed with family planning methods, strengthening family planning activities at Union Health and Family Welfare Centres and arranging special programmes by various NGOs in the       district.
On Saturday, Additional DC (General) Shushanta Kumar Mahato formally inaugurated the week through cutting a red tape at a function held at Maternity Welfare Centre in the district town as the chief guest on behalf of DC Oliur Rahman.
Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam presided over the function and In-Charge of the centre Dr Afsari  Khanam moderated the ceremony.
Family Planning Inspector Dipayon Ranjon Dash, Sub Assistant Community Medical Officer Uttam Debgupto, Health Coordinator of Friendship here Abdur Rahim, head of Save the children in Gaibandha Faruque Ahmed, Fulchhari Upazila Family Planning Officer Md Zakiul Islam and senior journalist Sarker Md. Shahiduzzaman, among others, also addressed the function.
 The speakers in their speech emphasized institutional delivery to check maternal and newborn deaths aimed to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.
ADC (General) Shushanta Kumar Mahato in his speech underlined the need for brining all the families of the district under family planning activities through active participation of all the concerned to build planned families to help push forward the country towards desired development.
The ADC also emphasized for giving the top priority on motivating the fertile couples of the remote areas including hard to reach char ones so that they could control unwanted pregnancy through using the contraceptives.
A good number of family welfare assistants, family planning inspectors, family planning officers, NGO activists and journalists of print and electronic media took part in the meeting.  
Talking to the daily observer, DD of the Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam said as part of the programmes an advocacy meeting was also held through active participation of the departmental staff, NGO activists in the DC office conference room on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohadevpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Bhodan
42 detained on different charges
Three killed in road mishaps in Cumilla, Sirajganj
Obituary
KUET to be turned into world-class university: VC
12 shops burnt in Rajbari
Two electrocuted in Mymensingh, Rajshahi
Seminar on media role  held at Gouripur


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft