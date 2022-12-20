Thrust on building planned families to push country forward



Bogura DC Saiful Islam, as the chief guest, inaugurating the Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week-2022 at District Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the week is - "Poribar Porikolpona Paddhati, shishu o Matri Sashther Unnati".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura and Gaibandha.

BOGURA: Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week was inaugurated at Bogura Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

A discussion meeting was held on this occasion presided over by Deputy Civil Surgeon Shahnaz Parveen.

The chief guest said services of pregnant mothers should be ensured and they should give importance to natural childbirth instead of caesarean section.

Dr Mansoor Rahman, medical officer of Mother & Child Welfare Centre, Family Planning Assistant Director (AD) Prasanjit Kumar, AD Dr Abdul Mannan and Medical Officer Samsuzzan Kiron, among others, also spoke at the programme.

This Family Welfare Service and Campaign Week will run from December 17 till 22.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the week, Department of Family Planning organized different programmes in the district.

The programmes included campaign on permanent and long-term methods, campaign about adolescents' health education, holding school health education sessions, distribution leaflets inscribed with family planning methods, strengthening family planning activities at Union Health and Family Welfare Centres and arranging special programmes by various NGOs in the district.

On Saturday, Additional DC (General) Shushanta Kumar Mahato formally inaugurated the week through cutting a red tape at a function held at Maternity Welfare Centre in the district town as the chief guest on behalf of DC Oliur Rahman.

Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam presided over the function and In-Charge of the centre Dr Afsari Khanam moderated the ceremony.

Family Planning Inspector Dipayon Ranjon Dash, Sub Assistant Community Medical Officer Uttam Debgupto, Health Coordinator of Friendship here Abdur Rahim, head of Save the children in Gaibandha Faruque Ahmed, Fulchhari Upazila Family Planning Officer Md Zakiul Islam and senior journalist Sarker Md. Shahiduzzaman, among others, also addressed the function.

The speakers in their speech emphasized institutional delivery to check maternal and newborn deaths aimed to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.

ADC (General) Shushanta Kumar Mahato in his speech underlined the need for brining all the families of the district under family planning activities through active participation of all the concerned to build planned families to help push forward the country towards desired development.

The ADC also emphasized for giving the top priority on motivating the fertile couples of the remote areas including hard to reach char ones so that they could control unwanted pregnancy through using the contraceptives.

A good number of family welfare assistants, family planning inspectors, family planning officers, NGO activists and journalists of print and electronic media took part in the meeting.

Talking to the daily observer, DD of the Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam said as part of the programmes an advocacy meeting was also held through active participation of the departmental staff, NGO activists in the DC office conference room on Thursday.













