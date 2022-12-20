Two people found dead in Noakhali, Jamalpur

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Jamalpur, on Sunday and Monday.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her in-law's house in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nasrin Akhter, 19, wife of Md Jahir, a resident of Ward No. Pashchim Chhatarpaiya Village under Chhatarpaiya Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the body of Nasrin Akhter was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her in-law's house on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased's mother Panna Akhter said Nasrin Akhter got married with Md Jahir about three and a half years back. Jahir often tortured her for dowry since the marriage.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 10am on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain Patwari said the deceased's father lodged a case with the PS in this connection.

Following this, Jahir along with his family members went into hiding, the OC added.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Railway police recovered the body of a youth from a railway track of Tarakandi Railway Station under Sarishabari Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Tarakandi Railway Station Master Shohidul Islam said locals spotted the body of the youth lying on the railway track at Tarakandi in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, a team of railway police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the station master added.













