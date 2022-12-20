Video
Tripura emerging as int'l trade gateway of northeast: Modi

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Tripura is emerging as an international trade gateway and logistics hub of the northeast due to developments ushered by the double-engine governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre and in the state.
Speaking about the much-expected new railway line between India and Bangladesh along Tripura which would be operational in June next year, he said, "Scope of trade relations would open with the introduction of the Agartala-Akhaura railway line."
"In this way, the northeast is developing its connectivity and relations by connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand through roadways," said Modi while addressing a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda stadium in Agartala.
Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the railway project in 2013. Akhaura was a railway link for Agartala earlier in the British era.
The Indo-Bangla railway line would link Bangladesh's Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur in India.
Tripura has progressed in connectivity with the launch of the Maharaja Bir Bikram international terminal through which the state emerged as the logistic hub of the Northeast, the Prime Minister said in his speech.
Earlier this January, Modi visited Tripura to launch the new terminal building and two other projects.
"Our focus is on all-round development of Tripura. Projects that are launched today will give a fillip to the state's growth trajectory," said Modi.
"We have allocated thousands of crores rupees for the development of infrastructures and connectivity. Tripura government under Dr Manik Saha (Tripura chief minister) and his team are working for proper implementation of these projects," he added.
He said that the northeast used to come into discussion earlier only on the topics of elections and violence. "Time has now changed. Now, Tripura is being discussed for its infrastructural development, allocation of houses to lakhs of people, swacchhata (cleanliness)," said Modi.
Speaking on cleanliness, he said that it has turned into a mass movement in Tripura in the last five years and resultantly the state emerged as the cleanest state among the small states in the country.
Also Read: Ahead of Tripura poll, PM Modi launches projects worth Rs4,350 crore in Agartala
As part of various development projects in the state months ahead of the assembly election in Tripura, Modi laid the foundation stone for road projects Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and others and joined 'griha pravesh' of over two lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and launched Tripura State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandanagar and Agartala Government Dental College at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital. He also launched a project to broaden national highway 8.
He said that over two lakhs of people would enter their allocated houses maximum of which are owned by women members of each family.    -Hindustan Times



