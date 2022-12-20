

Chevron BD donates ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation

Eric M Walker handed over an ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation at Jalalabad Gas Field Office, Sylhet, says a press release.

When the country needs reliable, affordable energy to run its hospitals and emergency facilities, Chevron Bangladesh has been able to step in. The ambulance will help Sylhet City Corporation in providing healthcare for the people in Sylhet.

Eric M Walker visited the Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities (ISCwD) Project at SSKS Clinic, Karimpur, Bibiyana, Habiganj to provide assistive devicesamong children with disability in our one-year program to support children with disabilities aged between 0-18 years and their families and community members living in the project locations. This initiative started in collaboration with Save the Children in March 2022 to support children with disabilities and their parents to get accessible basic services like health, education, and development from mainstream service providers. The ISCwD project aims to benefit 300 Children with Disabilities, 300 Parents and caregivers, 200 School teachers, and 20 local schools.

Chevron Bangladesh has been managing social investment programs since 2006. From the very initiation, Chevron Bangladesh invests in activities and programs that focuses primarily on livelihood support, access to education, primary health care facilities, skills development, and entrepreneurship support. Chevron Bangladesh carries out most of these projects in partnership with leading nongovernmental organizations.











