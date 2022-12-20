Stocks extend losing streak

Stocks on Monday extended losing streak as the investors booked profit on large-cap stocks.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.62 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,238.99. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, plunged 2.35 points to finish at 2,201.78 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 2.13 points to close at 1,366.82.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 4,569.68 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 3,404.84 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 328 issues traded, 54 closed lower, 31 higher and 243 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Monno Ceramic became the most-traded stock, followed by INTRACO, ORIONINFU, GENEXIL and MONNOAGML.

Monno Ceramics was the day's top gainer, soaring 9.96 per cent while ADVENT was the worst loser, losing 4.61 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell sharply with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 41.96 points to settle at 18,404.09 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 25.18 points to close at 11,027.43.

Of the issues traded, 49 declined, 81 advanced and 14 issues remained unchanged.

The port-city bourse traded 14.45 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 7.20 crore. -BSS













