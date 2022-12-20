

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP















Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP (2nd from right) along with Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP (middle) and BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon (extreme right) handing over prestigious 'Gold Award' to DBH Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten 2021' for Corporate Governance Excellence in NBFI category for the fourth consecutive years at the '9th ICSB National Award 2021' held at a city hotel on Saturday.