

NRBC Bank donates Tk 10 lakh to Red Crescent

Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Alternative Dirctor Dr. Kutub Uddin, Independent Director Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Abu Eshrar, Khan Mohammed Abdul Mannan, Managing Director Golam Awlia, Finance Director of Red Crescent AHM Mainul Islam were also present on the occasion.

Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal said, The main principle of NRBC Bank is service to the people of marginal level. Apart from contributing to economic development, various social services are being done. Bank's CSR fund is providing financial assistance to poor and helpless people, medical expenses, education assistance and financial assistance to deal with natural calamities. We are proud to support organizations like the Red Crescent.

Member of Managing Board of Red Crescent Society Manzurul Islam Said, Bangladesh Red Crescent is an organization dedicated to human service. Presently we are providing services to the forcibly displaced people from Myanmar, providing short and long-term loan assistance to people affected by various disasters such as floods, cyclones, tornadoes and also providing various training to the youth of the country to be suitable for proper leadership. We had taken initiative to build a Branch Office in Magura district in Bangladesh. We are really grateful to NRBC Bank for such kind of donation.













