

KSRM to use bKash to collect payment from dealers

To facilitate this service, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Shahriar Jahan, Deputy Managing Director of KSRM signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently at the head office of bKash. Masrur Chowdhury, Head of Govt. Partnership and Business Sales and Mehmud Ashique Iqbal, VP, Business Sales of bKash; Jashim Uddin, Sr. GM, Marketing and Sales of KSRM along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

Under this agreement, KSRM will be able to collect the money from more than 600 dealers through 'bKash B2Bsolution'. This will provide them with more flexibility of collecting payment even at the holidays when the banks are closed. As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted and hassle-free transaction services with these important business partners 24/7.















