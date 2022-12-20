Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, Oerlikon ponder to high-end manmade fibre

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

BGMEA, Oerlikon ponder to high-end manmade fibre

BGMEA, Oerlikon ponder to high-end manmade fibre

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)   and Oerlikon have discussed collaboration in supporting garment factories to build up their capacity in manufacturing high-end products from manmade fibre.
Oerlikon is a leading high-tech industrial group specialising in textile and recycling machinery and technologies, and a supplier of manmade fibre filament in the world.
BGMEA and Oerlikon also talked about the market potential of using polyester, nylon and polypropylene yarns in producing value-added apparel in Bangladesh.
The meeting focused on collaboration to enhance the capacity of recycling textile waste in Bangladesh to make the country a global hub of recycling too.
Markus Reichwein, technology head of product management at Oerlikon Barmag, and Sudipto Mandol, manager (sales and marketing) at Oerlikon Textile India, called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Saturday.
Faruque said: "Bangladesh has aimed to pursue a higher growth vision through diversifying textile material from cotton to non-cotton as the demand for those goods were growing all over the world due to their durability, sustainability and functionality."
"Also, Bangladeshi garments factories are increasingly investing in scaling up their capabilities in manufacturing high-end apparel and capturing and reusing textile waste."
BGMEA directors Arshad Jamal, Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Mijanur Rahman, and Neela Hosna Ara were also present at the meeting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tripura emerging as int'l trade gateway of northeast: Modi
Chevron BD donates ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation
India looks at possibility of rupee trade with BD, African nations
Stocks extend losing streak
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd
NRBC Bank donates Tk 10 lakh to Red Crescent


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft