

BGMEA, Oerlikon ponder to high-end manmade fibre

Oerlikon is a leading high-tech industrial group specialising in textile and recycling machinery and technologies, and a supplier of manmade fibre filament in the world.

BGMEA and Oerlikon also talked about the market potential of using polyester, nylon and polypropylene yarns in producing value-added apparel in Bangladesh.

The meeting focused on collaboration to enhance the capacity of recycling textile waste in Bangladesh to make the country a global hub of recycling too.

Markus Reichwein, technology head of product management at Oerlikon Barmag, and Sudipto Mandol, manager (sales and marketing) at Oerlikon Textile India, called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Saturday.

Faruque said: "Bangladesh has aimed to pursue a higher growth vision through diversifying textile material from cotton to non-cotton as the demand for those goods were growing all over the world due to their durability, sustainability and functionality."

"Also, Bangladeshi garments factories are increasingly investing in scaling up their capabilities in manufacturing high-end apparel and capturing and reusing textile waste."

BGMEA directors Arshad Jamal, Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Mijanur Rahman, and Neela Hosna Ara were also present at the meeting. -UNB











