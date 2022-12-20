Video
Digital Marketing Award picks up best campaigns

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Reveling into its 6th glorious year, the widely acclaimed Digital Marketing Award honored 124 digital campaigns by holding a grand award gala at The Grand Ballroom, Le Méridien, Dhaka, on Saturday.
An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), Digital Marketing Award 2022, was presented by Meghna Group of Industries, powered by Httpool Bangladesh Ltd., in association with Adjust and The Daily Star.
The award gala was attended by more than 500 digital marketing enthusiasts. The widely sought-after Digital Marketing Award is the only accolade for digital works in Bangladesh. This year, more than 1000 nominations were submitted for the award. Among these, 409 campaigns got shortlisted by five jury panels, and 124 were selected as the ultimate winners by seven grand jury sessions.
This year's Digital Marketing Award declared winners across 21 distinct categories in four ranks. There were 66 Bronze, 44 Silver, 13 Gold, and 1 Grand Prix award recipients.
The 6th edition of Digital Marketing Award was preceded by the 9th edition of Digital Summit. Initiated in 2014 by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the Digital Summit is the apex platform for the country's digital marketers.
This year's summit was attended by more than 350 professionals. The theme for the summit was "WINNING THE DIGITAL AGE".
The summit consisted of 4 Keynote Sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 2 Insight Sessions, and 1 Case Study. The speakers joined from different regions of the world and shared knowledge and experiences. Alongside, there were notable local experts who enlightened and put forward different knowledge areas through the panel and other sessions.
Speaking on the occasion, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Director & Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, "the post covid reality has unveiled the true potentiality of a digital world in front of us. It's high time we cashed in all the opportunities the superior digital ecosystem offers us. But again, opportunities come with challenges. So, the professionals and experts here have to lead meeting those challenges and filling the gaps".
Digital Summit 2022 was graced by the presence of four dynamic and globally acclaimed Keynote Speakers: Mathieu Brunier, Partner Director, Mediam Group by Aleph, Aleph Group, inc.; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, Httpool Bangladesh Ltd.; Oliver Wilke, Regional Director, South East Asia, Eskimi; and Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Grameenphone Ltd.


