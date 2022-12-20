Video
Visa invites startups to join Visa Accelerator Programme

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Visa has opened applications for 'Visa Accelerator Program 2023' for start-ups Asia Pacific, including Bangladesh. With this program, startups can unlock business growth potential and access Visa's network of partners from the region.
The program will focus on solutions in Web 3.0, global money movement, embedded finance, merchant and small business enablers, and open banking, says a press release.
Visa Accelerator Program will choose a select group of startups from Asia Pacific to collaborate on some imperative challenges in the payments industry. The six-month program will let startups receive mentorship from Visa's payment experts, product architects, and business development teams to co-develop, test and iterate payment solutions. The start-ups will also pursue intangible go-to-market opportunities through Visa's comprehensive network of financial institutions, merchants, and digital partners.
The program is perfect for startups at Series A and above with a long-term commitment to Asia Pacific growth, existing operations in the region and a market-validated proven solution. Applications for the program are open now and will close on January 10, 2023.
Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Visa commented, "We are pleased to bring the Visa Accelerator Program for the 3rd time to Bangladesh. Startups in the previous cohorts have brought exceptional ideas and secured nine commercial deals with Visa's clients and partners in Asia Pacific. We aim to help startups from Bangladesh too build their potential and grow in new markets; we are excited to invite applicants and help us continue the program's momentum."
Last year, TallyKhata was selected as one of the five participants in the Visa Accelerator Program 2022, the first startup from Bangladesh to be a part of this program. TallyKhata and Visa enable small business financing by leveraging the former's merchant platform and data and Visa credentials for supplier payments and business expenses. The other startups in the Visa Accelerator Program 2022 were Perfios (India), Cymonz (New Zealand), Moneytree (Japan), and TripleA (Singapore).


