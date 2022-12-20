BB extends time limit for bringing down banks' excess exposure to capital market

Bangladesh Bank on Monday through a circular has extended the time limit for bringing down banks' excess exposure limit in capital market for a year.

As per the central bank circular time has been extended till 31st December, 2023 from its already expired earlier time limit of 31August this year.

The finance ministry has increased this limit. The regulatory agency which is central bank has given instructions in this regard. This instruction was given by Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS) on the day.

Earlier on November 7, Ministry of Finance issued a notification about time extension and now Bangladesh Bank has issued the circular about this.

However, in case of holding shares of other companies within the extended time period, banks are not allowed to increase the respective investment within banks limit as on August 31, 2022.











