Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 December, 2022, 12:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB extends time limit for bringing down banks' excess exposure to capital market

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank on Monday through a circular has extended the time limit for bringing down banks' excess exposure limit in capital market for a year.
As per the central bank circular time has been extended till 31st December, 2023 from its already expired earlier time limit of 31August this year.
The finance ministry has increased this limit. The regulatory agency which is central bank has given instructions in this regard. This instruction was given by Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS) on the day.
Earlier on November 7, Ministry of Finance issued a notification about time extension and now Bangladesh Bank has issued the circular about this.
However, in case of holding shares of other companies within the extended time period, banks are not allowed to increase the respective investment within banks limit as on August 31, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tripura emerging as int'l trade gateway of northeast: Modi
Chevron BD donates ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation
India looks at possibility of rupee trade with BD, African nations
Stocks extend losing streak
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP
Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd
NRBC Bank donates Tk 10 lakh to Red Crescent


Latest News
PM congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup
Putin arrives in Minsk for rare visit to Belarus
Does BNP want to bring martial democracy to country, Hasan questions
Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Vamos Argentina, says Professor Yunus to congratulate Messi's team on World Cup win
One killed in road accident in Ctg
One killed in Tangail road accident
Bus catches fire in Dhaka
Admission Fair begins at Southern University
Most Read News
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Why the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a tunic, what it means
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Biswajit murder: Life term convict held after 10 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Riots broke out in French cities following loss to Argentina in World Cup
Youth falls into ditch while cheering Argentina's goal against France
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Students among 8 kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar, ransom demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft