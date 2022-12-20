Video
Bangladesh Finance wins SAFA championship award

Published : Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance wins SAFA championship award

Bangladesh Finance wins SAFA championship award

Bangladesh Finance Limited has won the overall champion award in SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants), the international benchmark for corporate governance, financial reporting and integrated reporting. The organization became not only the first in the category of financial institutions but also becomes the best institution in all categories.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal organized the SAFA Best Presented Annual Reporting Awards-2021 in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal recently, says a press release.
The Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Bangladesh Finance Md. Rokonuzzaman FCA receives the award from Tanka Mani Sharma (Dangal), the Auditor General of Nepal. SAFA President Hennayake Bandara FCMA, Vice President Nihar N Jambusaria and different professional accountant bodies of SAARC were also present on the occasion.
On Sunday (December 18) afternoon, a ceremony was organized to recognize the best organizations at ahotel in Kathmandu.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finance Md. Kyser Hamid expressed his feeling and said with excitement,"After two consecutive years of ICAB, SAFA and ICSB awards, it is really a pleasure to be the first in SAFA!"And above all being the champion in all categories has taken Bangladesh Finance to a different level. Kyser Hamid also said that this achievement has started the journey towards the goal that was set to move towards the goal of becoming the best financial institution in the country.
The Chairman of Bangladesh Finance Manwar Hossain said in his official response, Bangladesh Finance always strives to fulfill the interests of all its stakeholders and this award reflects the transparency, accountability and good governance of the organization.


