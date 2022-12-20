Industrial loan disbursement soars in July-Sept

Industrial loan soared by 23.14 per cent in July-September period compared with the same period last year, as per recent data released by Bangladesh Bank.

According to data, loan disbursement to industrial sector soared by Tk 24,668 crore to Tk 1,31,265 crore in July-September quarter while it was at Tk 1,06,596 crore in the same period last year. Industrial loan disbursement was Tk 1,28,384 crore in June 2022.

Recovery of industrial credit also increased in the reported period. Banks recovered Tk 1,01,128 crore industrial loans in July-September period which was Tk 82,637 crore in the same period last year.

Thus around Tk 18,490 crore of industrial loans were recovered in the corresponding period, which was 22.37 per cent of the disbursement.

Loan overdue increased by Tk 77,560 crore or 12.63 per cent to Tk 6,91,395 crore at the end of September against the balance of Tk 6,13,835 crore in September last year.

Term loans provided to industrial sector amounted to Tk 18,562 crore in July-September period which was Tk 14,834 crore in the same period last year.

In addition, Tk 1,12,703 crore loan in current working capital was disbursed to large, medium and small industries in July-September which is a 22.82 per cent rise from Tk91,762 crore in the same period last year.

After the coronavirus eased, economic activities suddenly increased tremendously, thereby loans disbursement to industries also soared.

Businesses took bank loans to import raw materials and capital machineries as they had significantly increased production to meet the growing demand after the pandemic.

Moreover, the central bank continued its 9 per cent lending rate cap to facilitate businesses to get huge amount of loans at cheap rate.













