Prices of fuel, goods to fall soon, hopes Salman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman hoped that the prices of fuel and goods will be decreased soon as the prices of the products are declining in the international market.

"As the prices of fuel and goods are staring to decrease in the international market, it will affect the domestic market," he told journalists after a meeting with newly appointed Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay K Verma at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in the city on Sunday, said a press release.

Salman hoped that the historical friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India will continue with full confidence and stability.

Pranay K Verma said the historical and excellent relations between the two friendly countries, especially how to strengthen trade-investment cooperation, were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed about increasing trade and investment, border huts and ports, he added.











