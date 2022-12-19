Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

'Over 51,000 migrants die, thousands go missing in 8 years'

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Over 280 million people have left their countries to pursue "opportunity, dignity, freedom, and a better life", the UN chief said on Sunday marking the International Migrants Day.
"But unregulated migration along increasingly perilous routes - the cruel realm of traffickers - continues to extract a terrible cost", Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message marking the day.
He credited the more than 80 per cent of those who cross borders in a safe and orderly manner as powerful drivers of "economic growth, dynamism, and understanding".
Over the past eight years, at least 51,000 migrants have died, and thousands of others gone missing, said the top UN official.
"Behind each number is a human being - a sister, brother, daughter, son, mother, or father", he said, reminding that "migrant rights are human rights".
"They must be respected without discrimination - and irrespective of whether their movement is     forced, voluntary, or formally authorized".
Guterres urged the world to "do everything possible" to prevent their loss of life - as a humanitarian imperative and a moral and legal obligation.
And he pushed for search and rescue efforts, medical care, expanded and diversified rights-based pathways for migration, and greater international investments in countries of origin "to ensure migration is a choice, not a necessity".
There is no migration crisis; there is a crisis of solidarity", the Secretary-General concluded. "Today and every day, let us safeguard our common humanity and secure the rights and dignity of all".
Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, shone a light on protecting the rights of the world's 169 million migrant workers. "The international community must do better to ensure... [that they] are able to realize their basic human and labour rights", he spelled out in his message for the day.
Leaving them unable to exercise basic rights renders migrant workers "invisible, vulnerable and undervalued for their contributions to society", pointed out the most senior ILO official. And when intersecting with race, ethnicity, and gender, they become even more vulnerable to various forms of discrimination.
Houngbo flagged that migrants do not only go missing on high-risk and desperate journeys. "Many migrant domestic, agricultural and other workers are isolated and out of reach of those who could protect them", with the undocumented particularly at risk of abuse.
Meanwhile, ILO supports governments, employers and workers to make fair labour migration a reality.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Over 51,000 migrants die, thousands go missing in 8 years'
BNP leaders bail denied again
UN deal draft calls for $20b international biodiversity aid
Mbappe joins WC final hat-trick club
Kalurghat Bridge's DPP ready
There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss
US Embassy clarifies accounts about Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak  
Messi wins Golden Ball


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft