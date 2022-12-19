Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP leaders bail denied again

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

The bail prayer of 161 leaders and activists including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul kabir Rizvi and Special Assistant to Chairperson Shimul Biswas were rejected by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over clashes between police and party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after a hearing on the bail petitions.
GRO Nijam Uddin Fakier confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.
Earlier on Thursday another Dhaka court for the third time rejected the bail prayers of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in the same case.
A large number of BNP lawyers  led  by Dhaka Bar former President Masud Ahmed Talukhder and Advocate Syed Joinal Abedin Mejbah moved their bail petitions .
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.
According to the cases statement, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act.
BNP was taking preparations to hold a mass rally at Naya Paltan. DMP gave permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. Amid dispute over the venue, clashes occurred between the police and the BNP men at Naya Paltan on December 7.One person was killed and several others including policemen were injured in the clash in front of BNP central office in Naya Paltan on December 7.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Over 51,000 migrants die, thousands go missing in 8 years'
BNP leaders bail denied again
UN deal draft calls for $20b international biodiversity aid
Mbappe joins WC final hat-trick club
Kalurghat Bridge's DPP ready
There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss
US Embassy clarifies accounts about Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak  
Messi wins Golden Ball


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft