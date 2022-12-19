BNP leaders bail denied again

The bail prayer of 161 leaders and activists including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul kabir Rizvi and Special Assistant to Chairperson Shimul Biswas were rejected by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over clashes between police and party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed the order after a hearing on the bail petitions.

GRO Nijam Uddin Fakier confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Thursday another Dhaka court for the third time rejected the bail prayers of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in the same case.

A large number of BNP lawyers led by Dhaka Bar former President Masud Ahmed Talukhder and Advocate Syed Joinal Abedin Mejbah moved their bail petitions .

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.

According to the cases statement, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act.

BNP was taking preparations to hold a mass rally at Naya Paltan. DMP gave permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. Amid dispute over the venue, clashes occurred between the police and the BNP men at Naya Paltan on December 7.One person was killed and several others including policemen were injured in the clash in front of BNP central office in Naya Paltan on December 7.











