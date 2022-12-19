Video
Mbappe joins WC final hat-trick club

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, DEC 18: Geoff Hurst said he had enjoyed a "good run" after France's Kylian Mbappe became just the second player after the England great to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Hurst had stood alone for 56 years as the only player to score three goals in the showpiece match, with his treble central to England's 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

But his feat was equalled on Sunday when Mbappe's treble helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind at the Lusail Stadium as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out that capped a dramatic match.

"Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens I've had a great run!," Hurst tweeted after Mbappe scored his third goal and second from the penalty spot.

But although the France striker was on target again when the match went to penalties, it was Argentina who won 4-2 in the shoot-out.     -AFP


