Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kalurghat Bridge's DPP ready

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The Draft Development Project Proposal (DPP) of Tk 6,920 crore Kalurghat Bridge has been prepared by the  Korean Consultant.
The same consultant Yooshin Engineering Corporation earlier  submitted the feasibility report to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway (BR).
BR authorities held several meetings to consider the study report and the DPP.
Construction of the four-lane bridge with a single deck  on the Karnaphuli River, begins in January 2024 for completion in June 2028, said BR officials.
It would be the 3rd bridge on the Karnaphuli River.
The design will be submitted to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.
According to previous plan, it was scheduled to be a two-tier Rail-cum-Road Bridge.
Later, the design was changed to make it a four-lane bridge with a single deck, two lanes for vehicular traffic and two for trains.
BR officials said that the government took the project to     facilitate  communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.
In the past, the old Kalurghat Railway Bridge, now dilapidated,  provided the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division with the rest of the country.
The 239-metre steel-structure bridge, built in 1930 to link Janalihut with Gomdandi railway stations was commissioned in 1931.
It was used only for running trains between Chattogram and Dohazari.
In 1962, it was modified to make it a rail-cum- road bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Over 51,000 migrants die, thousands go missing in 8 years'
BNP leaders bail denied again
UN deal draft calls for $20b international biodiversity aid
Mbappe joins WC final hat-trick club
Kalurghat Bridge's DPP ready
There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss
US Embassy clarifies accounts about Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak  
Messi wins Golden Ball


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft