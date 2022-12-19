Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, referring to the incident that happened to US ambassador Peter D Haas in Dhaka's Shahinbagh in the capital, said there was no deficiency in his (ambassador's) security.
The Home Minister said this in response to a journalist's question at a press conference organized after a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday.
In response to a      question about the Shahinbagh incident, the Home Minister said, "The first thing is that there was no shortage in his (Peter Haas) security." There was a police force. And it has become the duty of the police force to go wherever the US ambassador is going.
Apart from this, the OC (officer in charge of the police station) did not even get time to wear the police uniform. He went there in civilian clothes. So there was no report that he (envoy) lacked security there.
US ambassador went to visit the Shahinbagh home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who has been missing for around a decade. 'US envoy leaves without ending meeting due to security concern.'
US ambassador in Dhaka Peter D Haas visited the house of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who is believed to have been a victim of enforced disappearance, in Shahinbagh of Dhaka on December 14 in 2022. The envoy had to cut short his meeting as some people gathered in the area. There was chaos in front of the house while Peter Haas was getting into his car.
The government is taking necessary steps to prevent settlements of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya people from turning into breeding grounds for terrorists, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Highlighting the plight of the more than 1.1 million Rohingyas who are taking refuge in Bangladesh, The Home Minister believes there is a high risk that many of them could end up getting involved in criminal activities.
"They have nothing left to lose so they're more likely to accept any challenge or offer. They can also fall into the clutches of international terrorists."
While security forces are keeping a close watch on the camps, the situation could get out of hand if the Rohingyas are not repatriated by Myanmar, the Minister warned.
Surveillance has been increased at the camps to prevent bloodshed and ensure that the settlements don't become a 'safe haven' for terrorists, he said.
The construction of barbed wire fences around the camps is also at the final stages, while security forces are conducting a crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, according to him.
The government is also planning to build a hospital to provide better health care to the Rohingyas on Bhasan Char, the Minister added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Over 51,000 migrants die, thousands go missing in 8 years'
BNP leaders bail denied again
UN deal draft calls for $20b international biodiversity aid
Mbappe joins WC final hat-trick club
Kalurghat Bridge's DPP ready
There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss
US Embassy clarifies accounts about Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak  
Messi wins Golden Ball


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft