There was no deficiency in US envoy's security at Shahinbagh: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, referring to the incident that happened to US ambassador Peter D Haas in Dhaka's Shahinbagh in the capital, said there was no deficiency in his (ambassador's) security.

The Home Minister said this in response to a journalist's question at a press conference organized after a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday.

In response to a question about the Shahinbagh incident, the Home Minister said, "The first thing is that there was no shortage in his (Peter Haas) security." There was a police force. And it has become the duty of the police force to go wherever the US ambassador is going.

Apart from this, the OC (officer in charge of the police station) did not even get time to wear the police uniform. He went there in civilian clothes. So there was no report that he (envoy) lacked security there.

US ambassador went to visit the Shahinbagh home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who has been missing for around a decade. 'US envoy leaves without ending meeting due to security concern.'

US ambassador in Dhaka Peter D Haas visited the house of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who is believed to have been a victim of enforced disappearance, in Shahinbagh of Dhaka on December 14 in 2022. The envoy had to cut short his meeting as some people gathered in the area. There was chaos in front of the house while Peter Haas was getting into his car.

The government is taking necessary steps to prevent settlements of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya people from turning into breeding grounds for terrorists, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Highlighting the plight of the more than 1.1 million Rohingyas who are taking refuge in Bangladesh, The Home Minister believes there is a high risk that many of them could end up getting involved in criminal activities.

"They have nothing left to lose so they're more likely to accept any challenge or offer. They can also fall into the clutches of international terrorists."

While security forces are keeping a close watch on the camps, the situation could get out of hand if the Rohingyas are not repatriated by Myanmar, the Minister warned.

Surveillance has been increased at the camps to prevent bloodshed and ensure that the settlements don't become a 'safe haven' for terrorists, he said.

The construction of barbed wire fences around the camps is also at the final stages, while security forces are conducting a crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, according to him.

The government is also planning to build a hospital to provide better health care to the Rohingyas on Bhasan Char, the Minister added.













