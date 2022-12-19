US Embassy clarifies accounts about Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak  

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday said the human rights are at the centre of US foreign policy, therefore, the US Embassy takes seriously all allegations of human rights violations and regularly meets with a wide variety of human rights organizations.

"In light of various articles and statements surrounding Ambassador Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak on December 14, we'd like to provide more information," the US Embassy spokesman on Sunday said through an email in light of various articles and statements surrounding Ambassador Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak.

"The US Ambassador ended his pre-scheduled meeting with Mayer Dak on December 14 due to security concerns. The meeting was interrupted by protesters, who attempted to enter the building where the Ambassador was located. Other protesters surrounded the Ambassador's vehicle," it reads.

We have raised this matter at the highest levels of the Bangladeshi government, as well as with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC, it said.

"The US Embassy had not received any prior communication from Mayer Kanna over the last several years," said a US Embassy spokesperson.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the situation that US Ambassador Peter Haas faced could not be seen as a "security threat".

"There is no scope to see it as a security threat," he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday evening, noting that the incident will have no impact on Dhaka-Washington relations.













