Messi wins Golden Ball

Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:53 AM
Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, DEC 18: Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.
Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentine skipper.

Luka Modric came third in the running for the best player after helping Croatia finish third.
Meanwhile, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez took the Golden Glove for the World Cup's best goalkeeper, while his compatriot Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player.

Argentina's victory over France saw them claim the World Cup for the third time following their triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

Messi saluted the Argentina fans in Doha's Lusail stadium on Sunday after helping inspire his country to their first World Cup victory in 36 years.

"We're champions of the world!" exclaimed Messi on the stadium microphone after his two goals and successful shootout spot-kick helped Argentina to the title.

Messi hugged his family members and team-mates after the stunning match that ended 3-3 after 120 absorbing minutes that included a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and three successfully converted penalties.

Both Messi and Mbappe were also successful in the shootout before Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's crucial save from Kingsley Coman and Gonzalo Montiel's clinching penalty.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, winger Angel Di Maria, who scored Argentina's second goal, and Martinez could not contain their tears after the final whistle.     -AFP


