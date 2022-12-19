Worldwide slump in clothing purchase doesn't bode well for RMG sector

The EU's imports from Bangladesh increased by 43.21 per cent and reached US$17.56 billion during the mentioned period compared to the same period of 2021, whereas EU's import from the world grew by 27.87 per cent in the first five months of this year.

Currently, European countries are facing an economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Inflation is increasing. The international press is mentioning that people are reducing their clothing purchases. In spite of the global crisis, Bangladesh's garment exports to the European markets have increased. However, the entrepreneurs of the sector think that it will be difficult to maintain this trend of export in the future.

The European statistics organization 'EUROSTAT' released the latest apparel import statistics of the European Union for the period of January-September, 2022.

According to the statistics, EU's imports from Bangladesh increased by 43.21 per cent and reached $17.56 billion during the mentioned period compared to the same period of 2021, whereas EU's import from the world grew by 27.87 per cent.

Bangladesh remains the second largest source of clothing for Europe with 22.56 per cent share while China tops the position with 29.04 per cent share. The EU imported $22.59 billion worth of clothing from China during the first nine months of 2022 while the year-on-year growth was 25.19 per cent.

Being the 3rd largest apparel import source, EU's import from Turkey reached $9.19 billion with 14.86 per cent year-over-year growth. On the other hand, EU's import from India increased by 25.85 per cent.

Among the top ten apparel suppliers to the EU, Bangladesh attained the highest growth. Other countries having significant growth were Cambodia 41.08 per cent, Indonesia 33.46 per cent, and Pakistan 30.76 per cent.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told the Daily Observer that so far the import figure of the EU indicates a good position of Bangladesh's apparel in EU markets. But due to the recent geopolitical tension, retailers are struggling to adapt to an increasingly inflationary global market which is not good news for the manufacturers. Considering all these factors, our export to the EU market might see some slowdown in the following months, October 2022 onwards.

"I am sending you the data sheet for January-September 2022 in the attachment for your information. Hope you will find it useful." he added.

Rubel said "Due to the global economic instability and the impact on the retail market, exports to major markets including the United States and Germany have been relatively low. However, among non-traditional markets, exports to Japan increased. Our exports to India are increasing at a significant rate."

Entrepreneurs say that however the export increased recently but the export order is not good. The Export order has gradually decreased in the last few months.

On the other hand, the cost of production has already increased in the garment industry due to various reasons including the increase in fuel prices.

On the contrary, the buyers did not increase the price of clothes, rather they reduced the number of orders. Due to this, there is a danger that the garment industry will fall into crisis again.

They said that buyers do not want to accept an hour delay in product shipment. As a result, Bangladesh's position of trust in global trade will be dented.

In this context, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said an energy crisis is going on around the world. Gas-power crisis at the local level is affecting our garment industry as well. This increases the cost of the industry in two ways. Due to shortage of electricity, generators are being run on diesel in factories. Generators are frequently breaking down due to over running time. This increases the cost of production in the industry.

He said, "Our special request to the government is to supply uninterrupted electricity and gas according to the demand of the export-oriented industries in a special system. Also our other request, our withholding tax which has been increased to 1 per cent this year, should be kept at the same level as the previous year."

According to BTMA, an association of textile mills owners, indigenous textile mills supply 75 to 80 per cent of the yarn required by knitwear factories and 80 per cent of the fabrics required by woven garment factories. Currently there are about 500 spinning mills in the country. There are about 100 textile factories. 200 to 300 cloth weaving and dyeing factories.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, President of Textile Mills owners' organization BTMA, said, "Due to low purchase orders, yarn worth $ 2.5 billion remains unsold. Garment sector owners are not accepting goods even through LC. 30 to 40 per cent disruption in production due to gas-electricity."









