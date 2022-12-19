BGB Day-2022 tomorrow

'Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2022' will be celebrated on December 20. A detailed programme has been taken on this occasion. According to the programme of the day, special prayers will be held in all mosques in Pilkhana after Fajr prayers. After that, BGB Director General Maj Gen Sakil Ahmed will formally hoist the regimental flag of BGB at the Pilkhana headquarters.

He will also pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at 'Simanta Gaurav' (Border Glory) in Pilkhana.

BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam confirmed this on Sunday. He said BGB Day formal parade will be held at Biruttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground of BGB Headquarters at 10:00am. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inspect and take salute of the official parade, give medals to the BGB members in recognition of their heroic and meritorious contributions to the BGB and later hold a special Darbar with the BGB members.

BGB Day parade programme will be broadcast live on BTV and other private televisions. Along with the publication of commemoratives to celebrate the day, special supplements will be published in the national dailies.

Besides, on the occasion of BGB Day-2022 celebration, a grand 'Joint Retreat Ceremony' will be held by BGB-BSF at the ICP adjacent to the land port of Benapole, Panchagarh and Brahmanbaria in the afternoon of December 20 as a part of strengthening the mutual cordial relations and trust existing between the BGB and BSF of Bangladesh and India.

Also, as part of the BGB Day celebration, a special Darbar of the BGB Director General will be held on the morning of December 21, 2022 at the border conference centre in Pilkhana.

