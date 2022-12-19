Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Only Sheikh Hasina can turn crisis into possibility: Quader

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who can turn any crisis into a possibility.
He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting, organised by Awami League, on the occasion of the Victory Day.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the capital. Quader said self-strength is the key and this self-strength made the Bangalees a strong nation today.
He said the ongoing global recession also hits Bangladesh and amid such a crisis, Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who can turn the crisis into a possibility. The AL general secretary said: "We will learn from Sheikh Hasina. There are many things to learn from this family we will learn from Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)".
He said on Sunday Pakistan is not in a stronger position in any social index than Bangladesh, while it has about 100 destructive bombs only.
Quoting an article of a Pakistani newspaper published in last August, Quader said a former provincial chief secretary of Pakistan wrote an article in Express Tribune praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership for Bangladesh's economic development.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only Sheikh Hasina can turn crisis into possibility: Quader
Robotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
The Daily Observer correspondent with the Bangladesh delegation
Two fugitives arrested in city
Juba Mahila League gets new president, gen secy
BNP means torture, plunder, money laundering: PM
Fardin's father alleges DB's suicide claim a cover up
AL harasses US envoy too, alleges BNP


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft