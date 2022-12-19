Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Mortgaging environment for making quick buck

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Mortgaging environment for making quick buck

Mortgaging environment for making quick buck

We are worried to learn the way the adverse impact of illegal brick kilns is taking toll on our rural environment. From a news report, lately published in this daily, it seems that the authority concerned has totally turned blind eye in this regard.

The image of illegal brick kilns in Fulbari Upazila, in fact, reflects the anti-environment activities going rampant across the country. Hundreds of families in this upazila are reported to have been facing health hazards due to Brick kilns that have developed here in utter violation of government restriction.

While these kilns, running round the clock are harming localities and schools and colleges in the area, flying ash from these kilns are overlapping concerned living areas and crop lands.

The reported damage of Aman and Boro products and betel nut trees from the smoke emitted from these kilns has once again exposed our sheer apathy towards country�s peasant community. As farmers are at the heart of our economy, we believe, such injudicious activities go directly against farmers� interest.

Besides destroying crops with their noxious fumes, brick kilns and brick fields also destroy the physical structure and fertility of the lands on which these are built. Even, if the brick kilns in farming areas are removed now, it will be many years before they regain fertility.

Although government has rules and regulations regarding operation of any brickfield within two acres area, the unauthorized kilns in Fulbaria have allegedly grabbed the entire areas of their respective fields including the water passing channels. We believe such gross violation of government rules and regulation is only possible, when corrupt local officers have collusion in exchange of bribe. Except for some occasional raids and closure of mere one or two brickfields, we hardly hear of any effective drive by the relevant authorities against the environment foes.

In the context of rapid urbanization, there is no scope to deny the demands of brickfields. But it does not mean that the owners of brickfields will indiscriminately exploit this chance in their sick race of making quick buck for huge environmental cost.

We believe, what is going on in Fulbari upazila goes in sharp contrast with present government�s environment and agriculture friendly spirit.

This is not the first time the news of rampant pollution by illegal brickfields has struck headline. But, had proper measures been taken, recurrence of such worrying news would not have taken place. We draw urgent attention of the authority concerned to take appropriate measures to prevent environment from illegal brickfields.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mortgaging environment for making quick buck
Mindless poaching of guest birds
Messy medical waste management
Glorifying the brightest moment of our history
Metro rail in the offing
Strengthen country’s cyber security
PM launches National Adaptation Plan  
Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft