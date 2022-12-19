

Mortgaging environment for making quick buck



The image of illegal brick kilns in Fulbari Upazila, in fact, reflects the anti-environment activities going rampant across the country. Hundreds of families in this upazila are reported to have been facing health hazards due to Brick kilns that have developed here in utter violation of government restriction.



While these kilns, running round the clock are harming localities and schools and colleges in the area, flying ash from these kilns are overlapping concerned living areas and crop lands.



The reported damage of Aman and Boro products and betel nut trees from the smoke emitted from these kilns has once again exposed our sheer apathy towards country�s peasant community. As farmers are at the heart of our economy, we believe, such injudicious activities go directly against farmers� interest.



Besides destroying crops with their noxious fumes, brick kilns and brick fields also destroy the physical structure and fertility of the lands on which these are built. Even, if the brick kilns in farming areas are removed now, it will be many years before they regain fertility.



Although government has rules and regulations regarding operation of any brickfield within two acres area, the unauthorized kilns in Fulbaria have allegedly grabbed the entire areas of their respective fields including the water passing channels. We believe such gross violation of government rules and regulation is only possible, when corrupt local officers have collusion in exchange of bribe. Except for some occasional raids and closure of mere one or two brickfields, we hardly hear of any effective drive by the relevant authorities against the environment foes.



In the context of rapid urbanization, there is no scope to deny the demands of brickfields. But it does not mean that the owners of brickfields will indiscriminately exploit this chance in their sick race of making quick buck for huge environmental cost.



We believe, what is going on in Fulbari upazila goes in sharp contrast with present government�s environment and agriculture friendly spirit.



This is not the first time the news of rampant pollution by illegal brickfields has struck headline. But, had proper measures been taken, recurrence of such worrying news would not have taken place. We draw urgent attention of the authority concerned to take appropriate measures to prevent environment from illegal brickfields.

