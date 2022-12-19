Video
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:52 AM
Free capital from dust pollution

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir

The city dwellers in Dhaka encouter numerous problems everyday including traffic jam, unsafe water and water scarcity, load shedding, etc. Nowadays, we are experiencing an extreme level of dust pollution mainly due to ongoing construction projects across the city. In the absence of effective coordination among urban agencies such as Rajuk and the city coporations, the problem has become acute.

Pollution increasing tremendously. The authorities concerned are perhaps trying, but the reality is that Dhaka is undergoing constant construction and reconstruction projects throughout the entire year.

We should curb dust pollution by forcing the constructors to take measures so that dust remains around the construction area only. We hope that the authorities will come up with a detailed plan on how to curb dust pollution in Dhaka.

Sohag Ahmed
Student, Department of Mathematics, JU



