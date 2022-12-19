Illegal ways of wage remittance need to be plugged

It is an interesting notice issued by central bank with a motive to repatriate wage remittances through official channels. The notice says, as per media reports, actions will be taken against those involved in repatriating remittances through hundi. The notice advises remitters to remit through official channels and keep their near and dear ones free from risk. It seems to be a panic message to mass people living from hand to mouth. Innocent people become, in many cases, victims.



Interesting item is that many authorities arrange road shows abroad to encourage remittances through official channels. They are definitely well aware of the problems faced by remitters. Studies show that remittances are channeled to informal sources for many fundamental grounds. Capital flight plays a role in some cases. Avoidance of taxes in host country is an issue for which people resort to informal channels. In addition, there are undocumented and illegal people who have neither passport nor work permit. They do not have access to enter formal channels. As such, it is not an easy task to channelize remittances in formal ways.



From middle of previous fiscal year, Bangladesh economy experienced different phenomenon with regards to external transactions. There was a mismatch between inflows and outflows. The fiscal year ended with huge trade gap resulting in record height of current account balances in negative territory. The mismatch led Taka to depreciate to a larger extent. Central bank took measures to rein in the depreciation of Taka through injection of greenback into the market. But market is set stabilized with the support of bankers associations. There are two rates they set - one for wage remittances and another for other inward remittances including export proceeds. The rate for wage remittances is higher compared to export proceeds. The underlying reason for higher rate is to encourage wage remittances.



On the other hand, rate for exporters is much higher compared to last fiscal year. They are indifferent since they need to repatriate export proceeds within the statutory period. Exporters seem to be happy to the rate set for them since they are not showing any reluctance.



Of the total inflows, export proceeds constitute lions share followed by wage remittances. The recent trend in export is slow because of buyers countries falling economically in trouble.



Moreover, huge imports by them after Covid-19 due to pent up demand leading them to face stock-pile of goods. As such, the present flows of export are slow. But export order flows are reportedly at increasing trends. The results will be materialized in early months of next year.



With regards to wage remittances, the recent trend is observed decreasing. As a result, overall inflows are not at expected level. To face challenges, central bank took different measures in this year. Encashment of export proceeds with designated banks, reduction of retention facilities to exporters by 50 percent, balances held in retention quota accounts encashed by 50 percent, transfer of fund from offshore banking operations to mainline operations, deferral of import payments, enhancement of interest rate for foreign currency deposit accounts maintained by Bangladeshis residing abroad, etc. are among the policy measures. One of the major initiatives by central bank is to monitor high value imports. The monitoring is reported to have identified misinvoicing.



Despite different policy measures are taken, inflows are not found at increasing trend to meet outward payment needs though imports are reported to have decreased.



Wage remittances are generated by Bangladeshis working aboard. The remittances sent by them are allowed to be invested in Bangladesh as direct investment, portfolio investment, purchases of bonds, etc. The remittances sent to their Taka accounts are not permissible to go back abroad. But the amount placed as investment is remittable abroad including income against their investment in all cases. This indicates that the income earned abroad is not bound to be sent home.





The supply side of shadow market for foreign currency is supported by blue collar wage earners. Most of the lower class workers work hard. They do not have enough time to go to remittance shops for remittances. They depend on remittance agents who are reported to have two hands - one for official remittances and other for shadow remittances requiring no border-cross.



A recent article claims people having dual citizenship are one of channels for going money from home countries through shadow paths. The money supplied in the paths is from hard earned earnings from blue collar workers channeled, without their knowledge, through remittance agents. Insider information indicates these agents facilitate capital flights out of their collection from lower level workers. The demand is from non-residents or persons of Bangladesh origin.



It is said that Taka is not convertible for capital account transactions. Recent notification issued by the Government permits resident companies to make equity investment abroad out of the fund retained in foreign currency, subject to approval from relevant committee. But sales proceeds of resident assets are not remittable.



On the other hand, Taka is said to be convertible on current account transactions, but banks can execute transactions within the admissible lists. Transactions out of the lists are subject to approval from central bank. Tariff value of imports in many items is said to be the cause of misinvoicing. These are all causes of active demand in shadow market of foreign currency. Simplicity in cross border transactions may support to suppress the market since shadow market will be inoperative in case of non-availability of demand.



The notice issued by central bank targets supply side. As said earlier, family remittances are sent by blue collar workers working hard abroad. They have limited access to formal remittance market, which leads them to depend on remittance agents. Definitely wage remittance flows are essential to meet the demand of official outflows. The trend needs to be upward moving. As such, unofficial channels should be plugged in any way. But it is a question whether the process to ring alarm bells to innocent earners working abroad is a right way or not. Sources of money used for illegitimate transactions seem to be easily identifiable through their network analysis. If sources are identified, demand side can be brought to book. It is easy to say, but not so easy to do. Same may be applicable for the notice. However, panic situation faced by remitters or their beneficiaries may lead remittance flows to be in trouble. Its efficiency may affect growth path of the country. Should the authorities not eradicate the root causes of demand side of shadow market of foreign currency?

