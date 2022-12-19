

Restoring discipline in migration a must



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) defines a migrant as any person who is moving or has moved across international borders or within a state away from their habitual residence, regardless of (1) the person's legal status; (2) whether the movement is voluntary or involuntary; (3) what is the reason for the movement; or (4) the length of stay.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognizes migrants' contribution to sustainable development for the first time. 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have targets and indicators relevant to migration or mobility. The central tenet of the agenda is to "leave no one behind," not even migrants.



Every year on December 18, the world observes International Migrants Day, a day set aside to recognize the essential contributions of migrants and highlight the challenges they face.On December 4, 2000, the UN General Assembly, considering the large and growing number of migrants in the world, proclaimed December 18 as International Migrants' Day. On that day, in 1990, the Assembly adopted the international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families.



The SDG's central reference for migration is in Goal 10.7: Facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people through implementing planned and well-managed migration policies. Other targets directly related to migration refer to trafficking, remittances, international student mobility and more. Moreover, migration is indirectly relevant to many other cross-cutting goals.



The International Organization for Migration has launched its flagship World Migration Report 2022, which reveals a dramatic increase in internal displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence as global movement ground to a halt due to Covid-19. The report focuses on migration development during the last two years with an emphasis on providing analysis considering historical and contemporary factors. According to the report, there were about 281 million international migrants in the world in 2020. Bangladesh is the sixth-largest migrant-sending country and the eighth-largest remittance-receiving country globally.



According to the report, the number of international migrants has increased from 84 million worldwide in 1970 to 281 million in 2020. However, the proportion of international migrants has only risen from 2.3 percent to 3.6 percent due to global population growth.



The report highlights that in 2020, 7.40 million Bangladeshi migrants lived abroad. Despite living outside the country's borders, the Bangladeshi diaspora plays a vital role in the country's development. The World Bank estimates that the Bangladeshi diaspora sent over US$18 billion to the country in 2019, 73 percent of which came from those working in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. These remittances account for more than 6 percent of GDP, the country's second-largest source of foreign earnings.



Nevertheless, migrants have proven to be a source of prosperity, innovation and sustainable development for countries of origin, transit and host. Their financial contribution through remittances offers families a lifeline, boosting local markets, especially in low- and middle-income countries.



In recent years, conflict, insecurity and the effects of climate changehave contributed significantly to forced movements, whether within countries or across borders. Regardless of the reasons that cause people to move, migrants and displaced people represent the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in society and often face abuse and exploitation, have limited access to essential services, including health care, and face xenophobic attacks. And stigma is fueled by misinformation.On the other hand, many migrant workers are often in temporary, informal or insecure jobs, which expose them to insecurity, layoffs and poor working conditions.



Due to the continued lack of safe and regular migration routes, millions continue the perilous journey each year.Thousands of migrants have lost their lives on migrant routes across the world.



Strengthening the contribution of migrants to sustainable development requires concerted efforts to improve migration governance and address the challenges migrants face. The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migrationprovides opportunities and guidance for implementing people's mobility and harnessing the opportunities it presents. Though the Bangladesh government has also taken many initiatives for orderly, regular and safe migration of people, a large portion still migrates irregularly. Thus, it is high time to ensure the safe, orderlyand regular migration of people of our country.

The writer is a researcher and development worker

















