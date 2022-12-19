Rukiya Ismat an inspiration for woman entrepreneurs

Rukiya Ismat who received the prestigious 'Rising Youth Award' as a Fashion Entrepreneur at the National Youth Carnival 2022 is a true inspiration for the country's woman entrepreneurs.

This rising youth fashion entrepreneur who is a lawyer by profession had a dream of becoming an entrepreneur and managing her own business. She wanted to work on Jamdani and Tant sarees and opened her start-up business 'Rukiya Ismat Fashion House' in 2019.

After the country went to complete lockdown after the Coronavirus disease spread out in March 2020, it became harder to survive business. But Rukiya Ismat didn't lose hope, kept in touch with the artists and workers and helped them carry on production.

Although business was down during the pandemic, she kept the production on and started stockpiling for the future. That way she not only helped the workers survive the pandemic but also get prepared for a bigger sale in the coming days. That strategy finally paid off during the Eid season when her products went online and were sold in great numbers.

