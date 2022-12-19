Old Dhaka market fire doused

A fire that broke out at a market in the capital's Chawkbazar area on Saturday night has been doused.

The fire started at a hardware market at Imamganj around 11:44pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of fire service and civil defense headquarters (media cell).

On information, 10 firefighting units from Lalbagh, Sadarghat and Palashi Barak fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 1:05am Sunday.

However, what caused the fire could not be known yet.

No injuries or causalities have been reported. -UNB









